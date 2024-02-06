All sections
NewsOctober 24, 2024

Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person

Cape Girardeau Police seek public assistance to locate missing 19-year-old Allexsis Joann Siekmann, last seen in Cape Girardeau.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Allexsis Siekmann
Allexsis Siekmann
Allexsis Joann Siekmann
Allexsis Joann Siekmann

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Allexsis Joann Siekmann of Park Hills, Missouri.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department email, Siekmann was last seen in Cape Girardeau.

"Siekmann is a white female, age 19, height 5’ 05”, 100 lbs, last known having pink hair, blue eyes, no tattoos and nose piercing," the email states.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, she was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with red and black pajama pants. The report says she may be experiencing mental health challenges.

The email states if anyone sees or has any information about Siekmann, to dial 911 or the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

