Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person

"Siekmann is a white female, age 19, height 5’ 05”, 100 lbs, last known having pink hair, blue eyes, no tattoos and nose piercing," the email states.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, she was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with red and black pajama pants. The report says she may be experiencing mental health challenges.

The email states if anyone sees or has any information about Siekmann, to dial 911 or the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.