NewsSeptember 9, 2021

Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility in the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive...

Southeast Missourian
This image taken from surveillance camera footage shows a suspect wanted in a Sept. 3 gas station burglary in Cape Girardeau.
This image taken from surveillance camera footage shows a suspect wanted in a Sept. 3 gas station burglary in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy Cape Girardeau Police Department

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station.

According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility in the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Images from surveillance cameras at the scene show the man inside the store and leaving the scene in a car.

Anyone with any information on the incident may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Local News

