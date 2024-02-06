Cape Girardeau police searching for alleged felony suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking information on a suspect wanted for alleged robbery, burglary and felony stealing. Chauncey Evans, 20, is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Evans or his whereabouts may contact the department by calling (573) 335-6621 or texting "CAPEPD" to 847411. The anonymous tip line is (573) 339-6313...