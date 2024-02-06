Cape Girardeau police search for suspect who fled traffic stop

A suspect who fled from police twice Tuesday, June 6, ultimately collided with another vehicle, and police are still searching for the person.

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the first pursuit began shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street and Highway 74 when a suspect failed to stop for an alleged traffic violation. Police stopped the pursuit because of the safety risk to traffic in the area. Police later located the vehicle in "lighter" traffic conditions, but the suspect fled again, this time colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.