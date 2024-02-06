Cape Girardeau police respond to stabbing Monday night

Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a stabbing Monday night.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Louis Street for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed in the arm.
The victim told police he had been stabbed by a woman inside the residence during a dispute. Officers located the suspect at the scene and arrested her without incident.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Jail with charges pending.
