Cape Girardeau police rescue alligator hatchling

The Cape Girardeau Police Department dealt with an unusual trespasser Saturday, Aug. 26, when officers were dispatched to apprehend an alligator.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Red Bud Circle around 7 p.m. after a resident reported they'd found an alligator in their yard. The reptile was still a hatchling, just 16 inches long.

"Definitely not something you see every day by any means," the department's public information officer Robert Newton said. "Obviously they're not native to Missouri because our winters get too cold for them."

He said the alligator was most likely a pet that either escaped or that its owner decided to turn loose.

The department's lead communicator, Josh McKinney, took the alligator to his home to care for until its owner can be reached. Newton said McKinney is a reptile handler who already takes care of another alligator.