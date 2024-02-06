Cape Girardeau police report shots-fired call

A few houses and vehicles were reportedly struck by gunfire Tuesday night, April 25, in Cape Girardeau.
Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street because of a ShotSpotter -- CGPD's contracted gunfire detection system -- alert.
While on the scene, officers located two residences that appeared to have been struck by gunfire. There were people in both houses at the time of the shooting, but none of them reported injuries.
Two vehicles on the same block also had apparent bullet holes. Neither had occupants at the time of the shooting.
In total, ShotSpotter detected 37 shots fired during the incident.
Officers collected numerous pieces of evidence, and the incident is still under investigation, Newton said.
