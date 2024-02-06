Cape Girardeau police release report on officer-involved crash

A Cape Girardeau Police Department report regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash July 19 faults the officer for failing to yield but does not indicate he was using a hand-held communications device at the time of the incident.
The report said officer Wyatt Willis was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger as he exited the Arby's parking lot onto Independence Street. Willis described vehicles on Independence Street providing a gap for him to drive through as he began to turn west into a turning lane.
As he did so, a 2016 Nissan Versa, driven by Kaylee Grebenick of Chaffee, Missouri, was westbound in the turn lane and collided with Willis's vehicle.
According to the report, neither Grebenick nor Willis were injured.
Two people who claimed to have witnessed the incident said Willis appeared to be using a cellphone at the time of the crash.
The report faults Willis for failure to yield but does not list any distracted/inattentive information as being a probable contributing circumstance.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.