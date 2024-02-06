Cape Girardeau police release report on officer-involved crash

A Cape Girardeau Police Department report regarding an officer-involved vehicle crash July 19 faults the officer for failing to yield but does not indicate he was using a hand-held communications device at the time of the incident.

The report said officer Wyatt Willis was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger as he exited the Arby's parking lot onto Independence Street. Willis described vehicles on Independence Street providing a gap for him to drive through as he began to turn west into a turning lane.

As he did so, a 2016 Nissan Versa, driven by Kaylee Grebenick of Chaffee, Missouri, was westbound in the turn lane and collided with Willis's vehicle.