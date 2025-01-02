Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call

The release stated this was the department's first arrest in reference to "Blair's Law".

"''Blair’s Law” specifies that a person commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if, with criminal negligence, he or she discharges a firearm within or into the limits of a municipality. Any such person shall be guilty of a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a class E felony for the second offense, and a class D felony for any third or subsequent offenses," the release stated.

Magee is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.