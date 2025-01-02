All sections
January 2, 2025

Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call

Cape Girardeau police recovered 80 shell casings after a New Year's gunfire incident, arresting Stephen Magee under "Blair's Law." No injuries or property damage were reported. Magee's bond is set at $7,500.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Stephen Magee
Stephen Magee

The Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered 80 shell casings after receiving a report of shots fired Wednesday, Jan. 1, on the 100 block of South Park Avenue.

Police arrested Stephen Magee, 35, of Cape Girardeau after he allegedly admitted to discharging a firearm to "bring in the New Year". According to a CGPD news release, there weren't any reports of injuries or property damage.

The release stated this was the department's first arrest in reference to "Blair's Law".

"''Blair’s Law” specifies that a person commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if, with criminal negligence, he or she discharges a firearm within or into the limits of a municipality. Any such person shall be guilty of a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a class E felony for the second offense, and a class D felony for any third or subsequent offenses," the release stated.

Magee is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

