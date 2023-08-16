Cape Girardeau police officials launch podcast

Cape Girardeau Police Department officials launched the department's first full podcast episode Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The podcast will mainly cover the operation of the department. There also will be some episodes covering backstories of the police officers and the department's community engagements as well.

Bobby Newton, public information officer, will serve as the primary host, and there will be guests -- individuals from within the department or from the community.

The podcast will take on different formats, such as interviews and storytelling depending on the guests, according to Newton.

Newton said the contribution of the podcast to community engagement is the primary reason that inspired this decision.