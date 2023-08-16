Cape Girardeau police officials launch podcast

Cape Girardeau Police Department officials launched the department's first full podcast episode Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The podcast will mainly cover the operation of the department. There also will be some episodes covering backstories of the police officers and the department's community engagements as well.
Bobby Newton, public information officer, will serve as the primary host, and there will be guests -- individuals from within the department or from the community.
The podcast will take on different formats, such as interviews and storytelling depending on the guests, according to Newton.
Newton said the contribution of the podcast to community engagement is the primary reason that inspired this decision.
"It's another avenue for us to reach out to the community and stay engaged with the community. It gives everybody the opportunity to see what's going on without taking too much of their time," he said.
According to Newton, there is currently no section set up for audience interaction such as question-and-answer sessions. However, those may come in the future.
"I always welcome feedback from individuals who are listening. They can always reach out and give us feedback," he added.
The first episode was an interview with police Chief Wes Blair on where the department stands and its direction and future vision. The next episode will be a backstory on one of the department's officers and what they do at the department, Newton said.
The episodes, to be released biweekly, may be accessed through Pod Bean and Spotify. Each episode will be 20 to 30 minutes long.
