Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriff

Hunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County.

"I have always enjoyed being in law enforcement. It's something I've devoted my entire life to and something I plan to devote the rest of my life to," Juden said. "I love this community. I plan to become sheriff of this community and serve it to the best of my ability."

He officially announced his candidacy Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Juden grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of that city's chief of police, and learned about law enforcement from a young age. He had previously worked for the Scott County Sheriff's Office from 2018 until 2022.

Juden said, if elected, he would promote community safety. One goal he said he has is cutting the number of command staff, hiring more deputies and paying them more.

"More boots on the ground, less people sitting behind a desk. That's how you do law enforcement," he said.

He also said he plans to add school resource officers to every school in the county. Some of them currently have such officers working there, but several do not due to budgetary reasons.

"It's sad to have to say that, but in today's America you have to have your kids and your schools protected," Juden said.