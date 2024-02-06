An unusual police chase occurred Sunday, Sept. 17, when a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer apprehended a theft suspect in a heated bicycle pursuit.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Target, 202 Siemers Drive, in response to a theft. They received detailed descriptions of the suspects, who reportedly had stolen more than $1,000 worth of goods over multiple occasions.

The two juvenile suspects had fled from the scene on bicycles. Officers sighted them near the intersection of William and Broadview streets.

One officer chased them southeast, where they fled onto a bike path near Shawnee Parkway. That's where Breanna Bright entered the story.

Bright had been among those participating in the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's Corporate Games. She was waiting to start a leg of a relay race.

"I was on my post, waiting for the other racers to come," Bright said. "... We saw a kid riding his bike. A few seconds after the kid had gone by, a police officer comes running across the bridge along the trail."