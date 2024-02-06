An unusual police chase occurred Sunday, Sept. 17, when a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer apprehended a theft suspect in a heated bicycle pursuit.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Target, 202 Siemers Drive, in response to a theft. They received detailed descriptions of the suspects, who reportedly had stolen more than $1,000 worth of goods over multiple occasions.
The two juvenile suspects had fled from the scene on bicycles. Officers sighted them near the intersection of William and Broadview streets.
One officer chased them southeast, where they fled onto a bike path near Shawnee Parkway. That's where Breanna Bright entered the story.
Bright had been among those participating in the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's Corporate Games. She was waiting to start a leg of a relay race.
"I was on my post, waiting for the other racers to come," Bright said. "... We saw a kid riding his bike. A few seconds after the kid had gone by, a police officer comes running across the bridge along the trail."
The officer, Cpl. Cody Farrow, approached Bright and another biker, the only two still at the relay station, and asked whether he could borrow one of their bikes.
Bright immediately offered her bike for him to use.
"I was flabbergasted. I am a short woman. My bike is short to accommodate that and it's all sparkly and purple, and he had a little trouble getting on it," she said. "We were like, this is something that only happens in action movies. You almost feel like you're being pranked."
Event organizers let her team finish the relay and one organizer stayed with her while her bike was otherwise occupied. Around half an hour later, Farrow returned to the scene with one apprehended suspect and numerous stolen items.
He thanked Bright for her assistance and gave her the bike back.
"It was totally fine. I was happy to help and I was glad they were able to catch him," Bright said. "I'm just sorry my bike wasn't more his size."
Authorities said the other suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter. The case was turned over to the State of Missouri Juvenile Office in Cape Girardeau.
