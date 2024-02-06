At 10:03 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of several shots fired in the 300 block of Bellevue Street. No direct witnesses were located, as well as no shell casings, property damage or victims.

Both instances remain under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Anyone with any information about either instance may contact Cape Girardeau police by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the "CapePD Tips" app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.