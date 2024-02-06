Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting incident

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left bullet holes in a residence in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to police department public information officer Robert Newton.
One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries while running from the area, but was not shot.
The investigation, which discovered apparent bullet holes in a residence, has not yet resulted in an arrest, Newton said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.