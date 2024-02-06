Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded

A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an unresponsive man bleeding on the ground.
The individual was transported to an area hospital and later to St. Louis because of the extent of his injuries.
Robert Newton, the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s public information officer, said detectives were still investigating.
According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau resident Madison Perry, her father, John David Perry, was the man injured.
Chris Wissmann, one of Perry’s friends, said he, Perry and several of their friends were attending a benefit event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Activity Center when Perry was injured.
“We are aware of the situation, but other than that, the police are investigating and we have no other information,” Eagles trustee Geoff Brothers said.
Wissmann said Perry arrived at the event with his ex-wife, Cindy Ussery, and family friend Michael Bievenue, which Madison Perry also corroborated.
According to Wissmann, Ussery had gotten into an altercation and was removed from the bar. Perry went outside to find her.
Just a few minutes later, one of Wissmann’s friends went outside.
“A buddy of mine walked out the door to go to his vehicle, and he sees him laying on the ground. He ran up to him, says, ‘Hey are you okay?’ and there was no response, nothing like that,” Wissmann said.
Wissmann said Perry had a bloody wound at the back of his head and had trouble breathing. His friend called for medical help.
Wissmann said police and medical personnel arrived within five minutes.
Wissmann said his friend found Perry at the location where Ussery had parked her vehicle. Ussery, Bievenue and the Ford Bronco Sport “were nowhere to be found,” however.
Madison Perry said Ussery and Bievenue have not been located.
People at the benefit event gathered around Perry and tried to provide emotional support, though Wissmann said the situation looked grim. Madison Perry said her father is currently on life support at an intensive care unit.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.