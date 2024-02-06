Cape Girardeau police investigating after man found critically wounded

A Cape Girardeau man remains on life support after an incident in a parking lot left him critically injured Saturday, Nov. 25.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers and medical personnel were called to the 300 block of North Spring Avenue to assist an unresponsive man bleeding on the ground.

The individual was transported to an area hospital and later to St. Louis because of the extent of his injuries.

Robert Newton, the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s public information officer, said detectives were still investigating.

According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau resident Madison Perry, her father, John David Perry, was the man injured.

Chris Wissmann, one of Perry’s friends, said he, Perry and several of their friends were attending a benefit event at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Activity Center when Perry was injured.

“We are aware of the situation, but other than that, the police are investigating and we have no other information,” Eagles trustee Geoff Brothers said.

Wissmann said Perry arrived at the event with his ex-wife, Cindy Ussery, and family friend Michael Bievenue, which Madison Perry also corroborated.