At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated an adult male was walking in the 300 block of South Benton Street when he was struck in the neck by a round fired from a handgun.
Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating the victim at about 1:45 p.m. in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Benton Street.
The victim was transported from the scene by Cape County Private Ambulance Service, and police placed caution tape around the block as they investigated the scene of the shooting.
Police canvassed the area conducting interviews with nearby residents, and multiple items were collected from the scene including at least one shell casing.
Hann stated the victim suffered serious injuries and was later flown to a St. Louis hospital for additional treatment. The victim was expected to survive the shooting at the time he was flown from Cape Girardeau, Hann stated.
A resident of the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, Bonquita Cox said she has noticed an increased number of gunshots in the area over the past month and wishes to see more police posted in the neighborhood.
Police have “no definite suspect information” to release at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 335-6621.