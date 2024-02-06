All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 29, 2020
Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting in 300 block of South Benton Street
At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating an adult male victim in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Benton Street for an apparent gunshot wound to the neck...
Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department assist Cape County Private Ambulance Service personnel in transporting an injured victim to an ambulance in the 300 block of South Benton Street as Cape Girardeau police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department assist Cape County Private Ambulance Service personnel in transporting an injured victim to an ambulance in the 300 block of South Benton Street as Cape Girardeau police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated an adult male was walking in the 300 block of South Benton Street when he was struck in the neck by a round fired from a handgun.

Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating the victim at about 1:45 p.m. in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Benton Street.

The victim was transported from the scene by Cape County Private Ambulance Service, and police placed caution tape around the block as they investigated the scene of the shooting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police canvassed the area conducting interviews with nearby residents, and multiple items were collected from the scene including at least one shell casing.

Hann stated the victim suffered serious injuries and was later flown to a St. Louis hospital for additional treatment. The victim was expected to survive the shooting at the time he was flown from Cape Girardeau, Hann stated.

A resident of the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, Bonquita Cox said she has noticed an increased number of gunshots in the area over the past month and wishes to see more police posted in the neighborhood.

Police have “no definite suspect information” to release at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 335-6621.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy