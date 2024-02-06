At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated an adult male was walking in the 300 block of South Benton Street when he was struck in the neck by a round fired from a handgun.

Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were observed treating the victim at about 1:45 p.m. in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Benton Street.

The victim was transported from the scene by Cape County Private Ambulance Service, and police placed caution tape around the block as they investigated the scene of the shooting.