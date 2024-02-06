All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Cape Girardeau Police investigate 2 incidents of gunshots fired on July 4

Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots Monday. The first occurred at 5:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots Monday.

The first occurred at 5:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation.

Officers later responded to shots fired at 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Shell casings were located by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness reported seeing an individual fire a gun in the air. No injuries occurred or damage to property.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

