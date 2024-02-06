The first occurred at 5:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation.

Officers later responded to shots fired at 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Shell casings were located by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness reported seeing an individual fire a gun in the air. No injuries occurred or damage to property.