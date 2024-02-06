All sections
NewsJune 28, 2023

Cape Girardeau Police Department to use ShotSpotter to curb celebratory gunfire over holiday weekend

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will use the city's ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts technology to curb celebratory gunfire over the Fourth of July holiday. In a news release, CGPD stated celebratory gunfire "often has tragic results" when innocent people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or killed...

Danny Walter
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will use the city's ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts technology to curb celebratory gunfire over the Fourth of July holiday.

In a news release, CGPD stated celebratory gunfire "often has tragic results" when innocent people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or killed.

"The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is significant," the release stated.

According to the release, CGPD has a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal gun use and is committed to combating gun violence in the community.

"Our mission is to protect the quality of life for all residents by creating an environment of enhanced safety and security," the release stated.

During the upcoming holiday period, the release stated CGPD will be deploying patrol officers in specific areas of the city, which had the highest amount of illegal celebratory gunfire New Year's Eve and July 4 in 2022.

Officers will respond to all ShotSpotter activations throughout the city and arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public, the release stated.

Per the release, CGPD utilizes the ShotSpotter technology to help identify, locate and deter gun violence, while also helping the agency gather gunfire intelligence and data to proactively fight crime and violence. ShotSpotter provides real-time gunshot location data, enabling informed decisions for faster and more accurate emergency response, while improving situational intelligence and increasing first responder safety.

Officers will be deployed throughout the city to maintain peace, prevent crime and violence and arrest drunk drivers, the release stated.

For more information on CGPD's celebratory gunfire policy, call (573) 335-6621. To report an anonymous tip, call (573) 339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

