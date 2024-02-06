The Cape Girardeau Police Department will use the city's ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts technology to curb celebratory gunfire over the Fourth of July holiday.

In a news release, CGPD stated celebratory gunfire "often has tragic results" when innocent people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or killed.

"The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is significant," the release stated.

According to the release, CGPD has a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal gun use and is committed to combating gun violence in the community.

"Our mission is to protect the quality of life for all residents by creating an environment of enhanced safety and security," the release stated.