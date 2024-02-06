Cape Girardeau Police Department receives Highway Patrol grants

The Cape Girardeau Police Department could receive more than $27,000 in reimbursement funds for overtime expenses from the state Highway Patrol. The grants were accepted through a unanimous vote from Cape Girardeau City Council members as part of their Monday, Jan. 23, meeting.
The funds — split into two grants — are for expenses related to additional patrols for driving-while-intoxicated and hazardous-moving violations — speeding, lane violations, signaling violations, etc. According to the grant applications, the funds could cover up to 600 hours of overtime pay from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.
"Acceptance of this grant will facilitate the decrease in offenses that occur within city limits," police chief Wes Blair said in the meeting agenda for both grants.
In the last 12 months, Cape Girardeau police officers wrote 99 driving-while-intoxicated violations and 652 hazardous moving violations.
There was significant public discussion on two zoning issues that comprised a substantial portion of the near two-hour council meeting Monday. Only one was voted on.
To begin the meeting, a public forum was held on the potential annexation of property at 3101 County Road 620, just north of city limits. The annexation was tabled by the Planning and Zoning Commission. City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the commission felt there wasn't enough communication between the property owner and surrounding community prior to the vote.
Bleau Deckerd, the property's owner and superintendent for Nell Holcomb School District, said at the meeting he was intending to build 40 housing units — townhouses and condominiums — on the 4-acre plot. Deckerd said he met with city officials to get input on what would make the most sense for development in the area. He is also seeking to have the area zoned to R-4 — Medium Density Multifamily Residential District — if annexed.
Numerous area residents attended the meeting and spoke against the annexation and said the addition of potentially 80 people to what many described as a "quiet" neighborhood would cause traffic and safety issues. Many spoke about the area's designation as low density residential under Cape Vision 2040 — the city's 20-year comprehensive plan. They said this showed that the area is not built for additional housing of the scope Deckerd is planning.
"We're all proponents of the city, but we don't believe that all growth is beneficial to the city," area resident David Limbaugh said. "Growth for the sake of growth is not advisable."
Deckerd asked that if the city intends not to rezone the property, council members deny the annexation request so he can explore other options with the property. The annexation will be voted on at the next P&Z meeting before it can be put before council.
In an actual zoning decision, council members voted to uphold P&Z's denial of a rezoning request for a property at 3150 Marsha Kay Drive. Ward 1 representative Dan Presson was the sole vote in favor of rezoning.
A public hearing was also held on the rezoning request and also featured numerous area residents raising concerns about traffic and safety.
Jeff Gibson, the property's owner, was seeking to have the plot rezoned from R-1 — Single-Family Suburban Residential — to NC — Neighborhood Commercial. A church was originally located on the property. Churches are allowed in any zoning district because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Gibson said the size of the building and lot zoned at R-1 will make it difficult for him to sell. The designation leaves little room for commercial uses for the property.
Area residents said zoning the property for commercial use will further exacerbate existing traffic and safety concerns on the side street that connects to both Cape Rock Drive and Kingshighway.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.