Cape Girardeau Police Department receives Highway Patrol grants

Bleau Deckerd, the property's owner and superintendent for Nell Holcomb School District, said at the meeting he was intending to build 40 housing units — townhouses and condominiums — on the 4-acre plot. Deckerd said he met with city officials to get input on what would make the most sense for development in the area. He is also seeking to have the area zoned to R-4 — Medium Density Multifamily Residential District — if annexed.

Numerous area residents attended the meeting and spoke against the annexation and said the addition of potentially 80 people to what many described as a "quiet" neighborhood would cause traffic and safety issues. Many spoke about the area's designation as low density residential under Cape Vision 2040 — the city's 20-year comprehensive plan. They said this showed that the area is not built for additional housing of the scope Deckerd is planning.

"We're all proponents of the city, but we don't believe that all growth is beneficial to the city," area resident David Limbaugh said. "Growth for the sake of growth is not advisable."

Deckerd asked that if the city intends not to rezone the property, council members deny the annexation request so he can explore other options with the property. The annexation will be voted on at the next P&Z meeting before it can be put before council.

In an actual zoning decision, council members voted to uphold P&Z's denial of a rezoning request for a property at 3150 Marsha Kay Drive. Ward 1 representative Dan Presson was the sole vote in favor of rezoning.

A public hearing was also held on the rezoning request and also featured numerous area residents raising concerns about traffic and safety.

Jeff Gibson, the property's owner, was seeking to have the plot rezoned from R-1 — Single-Family Suburban Residential — to NC — Neighborhood Commercial. A church was originally located on the property. Churches are allowed in any zoning district because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Gibson said the size of the building and lot zoned at R-1 will make it difficult for him to sell. The designation leaves little room for commercial uses for the property.

Area residents said zoning the property for commercial use will further exacerbate existing traffic and safety concerns on the side street that connects to both Cape Rock Drive and Kingshighway.