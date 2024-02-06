Cape Girardeau Police Department investigating alleged fair threat

A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated Thursday, Sept. 14, officers were investigating social media chatter regarding an alleged threat to "shoot up" SEMO District Fair.
"The safety of our community is a top priority. There will be an increased police presence for the remainder of the SEMO District Fair, along with increased security measures to help provide a safe environment for fair-goers," the post states.
The fair continues through Saturday, Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
