Cape Girardeau Police Department designates 'Safe Exchange' zone

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has designated two "safe exchange" parking stalls in front of the police department located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in Cape Girardeau.
Per a news release, these "safe exchange" zones are under 24-hour surveillance, and can be used by those who need to make child custody exchanges, or anyone who has sold or purchased an item from a private individual, via online platforms such as eBay or Facebook and need a safe place to make the exchange.
For anyone who cannot use these zones, the CGPD release includes several safety tips such as using a parking lot that is well-lit and under surveillance, never going alone and letting friends or family know the details of where and when an exchange is made.
The release also stated CGPD recommends against making exchanges at your home and to never agree to transactions occurring at night.