Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll Calls

Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program.
Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express any concerns:
The public roll call opportunities will continue to be held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 30 as a "community outreach initiative to foster better relationships between officers and citizens," according to an official police department Facebook post.
