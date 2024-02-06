Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll Calls

Wednesday, July 5: Bloomfield Street and Park Avenue.

Wednesday, July 12: Locust and South Ellis streets.

Wednesday, July 19: Woodlawn and Penny avenues.

Wednesday, July 26: Sylvan Lane and Pieronnet Street.

The public roll call opportunities will continue to be held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 30 as a "community outreach initiative to foster better relationships between officers and citizens," according to an official police department Facebook post.