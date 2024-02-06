All sections
NewsJune 27, 2023

Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll Calls

Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program. Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express any concerns:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. (now Lt.) Darren Estes chats with Ka 'Zyrion Murray on Sept. 29, 2016, during a Neighborhood Roll Call on South Sprigg Street. Cape Girardeau police have announced roll call times, dates and locations for July.
Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. (now Lt.) Darren Estes chats with Ka 'Zyrion Murray on Sept. 29, 2016, during a Neighborhood Roll Call on South Sprigg Street. Cape Girardeau police have announced roll call times, dates and locations for July.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program.

Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express any concerns:

  • Wednesday, July 5: Bloomfield Street and Park Avenue.
  • Wednesday, July 12: Locust and South Ellis streets.
  • Wednesday, July 19: Woodlawn and Penny avenues.
  • Wednesday, July 26: Sylvan Lane and Pieronnet Street.

The public roll call opportunities will continue to be held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 30 as a "community outreach initiative to foster better relationships between officers and citizens," according to an official police department Facebook post.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

