Note from Jon K. Rust, publisher:

The Southeast Missourian wants to be careful about reporting of medical procedures where our reporters have no expertise. In this case, a retired local doctor is offering a device – free – to hospitals or medical professionals that he believes may have a benefit. It has not been reviewed by other doctors for COVID-19 treatment or undergone any scientific testing related to COVID-19. The story reports that the procedure should NOT be done at home, and instead, “must be administered by a health care professional.” The primary benefit of the device, in Dr. Martin’s theory, is that the procedure may lessen the need for mechanical ventilation. It is not a cure for COVID-19, and Dr. Martin does not suggest it is. Other media, including the New York Times, have been reporting the downside of mechanical ventilation – and statistics are included in this story. The New York Times has also reported on techniques working in New York City such as doctors placing patients onto their stomachs as a way to help breathing and prevent ventilation, even including the advantage (especially for obese patients) of using special massage mattresses designed for pregnant women. The Southeast Missourian does not know if Dr. Martin’s theory has specific value to COVID-19. Meanwhile, here is link to New York Times article, which has the subhead: “Ironclad emergency medical practices — about when to use ventilators, for example — have dissolved almost overnight.” https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/nyregion/new-york-coronavirus.html

Richard Martin, M.D., an ear, nose and throat physician in Cape Girardeau, says a procedure he developed years ago could save some of those suspected of having COVID-19 from needing to undergo mechanical ventilation.

Martin, with 49 years of experience as an otolaryngologist, calls his procedure AIM, the aspiration-irrigation maneuver.

“(AIM) could help save lives,” said Martin, 73.

Dr. Richard Martin displays the "aspiration-irrigation maneuver" device Tuesday at his home in Cape Girardeau County. Martin believes the device could aid in treatment of COVID-19 patients. Jacob Wiegand

Martin cites statistics culled from the first few weeks of the pandemic indicating coronavirus patients who require intubation have a high risk of not surviving.

“The numbers say of the (COVID-19) patients intubated, 50% will die,” Martin said. “The mortality rate is higher if a person is 65 or older.”

Indeed, NBC News and the Associated Press report some hospitals are reporting unusually high death rates for intubated coronavirus patients.

A mechanical ventilator pushes oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing.

An intubated patient is sedated and a tube is stuck into the throat to assist breathing.

Dr. Richard Martin displays a page showing the application of the "aspiration-irrigation maneuver" device Tuesday at his home in Cape Girardeau County. Jacob Wiegand

While the statistics change daily, the most recent U.S. data show up to half of those ventilated with severe respiratory distress die, according to AP.

In New York City, the wire service reports, more than eight in 10 intubated coronavirus patients have died.

In Wuhan, China, where the COVID-19 outbreak reportedly originated, a study released by the World Health Organization showed the intubated death toll as high as 86%.

Martin has used the AIM procedure for more than 30 years, treating acute and chronic sinusitis in children and adults, making them better candidates for anesthesia and surgery.

Often, the Nebraska native said, using AIM can help avoid surgery altogether.

Boxes containing "aspiration-irrigation maneuver" devices are seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County. Jacob Wiegand

“I think AIM can be used to help remove the ‘viral load’ from the upper airway and restore normal nasal breathing,” Martin said.

Normal breathing means no need for intubation, which for COVID-19 patients, has proven to be a dangerous intervention.