Cape Girardeau physician gives rationale for settling case with feds

Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger, also of Cape, have released a statement via their attorney detailing why they settled a years-long lawsuit with federal officials.

On Wednesday, March 22, U.S. Justice Department announced it had come to terms on a $825,000 settlement with Fonn and Seeger and their companies, Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC and DS Medical LLC.

The resolution of the case, which dates to 2017, follows federal allegations that Fonn and Seeger -- previously referred to in news reports as the physician's fiancee -- and their business entities violated the False Claims Act "by soliciting and receiving kickbacks from spinal implant companies."

In a statement received via Fonn's attorney Jim Martin of Dowd Bennett Law Firm in Clayton, Missouri, "to avoid the expense and emotional toll of a second (civil) trial, Dr. Fonn and Ms. Seeger offered to pay the government a small fraction of what the government had originally hoped to collect, and the government accepted the offer."

The Dowd Bennett statement says the government originally wanted $20 million to resolve the case.