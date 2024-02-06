During the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 5, Phil Penzel of Penzel Construction Co. Inc. presented Mayor Stacy Kinder with Hall of Fame trophies for projects completed for the city.

The city and the contractor were on the receiving ends of two separate awards from the Mid-America Region of the Design Build Institute of America for the City Hall and SportsPlex projects.

Penzel said at the meeting that it was the first time the Southeast Missouri region had ever received a DBIA award and the first time any entity had one two awards in one night.

"I have told many people throughout the last year and a half that this is the No. 1 project of my career, and it's probably the No. 1 of our company history," Penzel said, gesturing to the building he was standing in.

Kinder said congratulations should be turned to Penzel and his company who deserve the praise for City Hall and the SportsPlex.