The vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, pastor Adrian Taylor Jr., did not mince words after hearing Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd Jr.
"I'll be very honest. I was shocked and surprised," said Taylor.
"I didn't expect the verdict would come back so quickly and I didn't expect conviction on all three counts," he added.
Taylor, who pastors Lighthouse United Ministries, said this verdict "can be very divisive," adding, "there are still some people who do not see the righteousness of what took place (Tuesday)."
For the moment, however, Taylor is pleased at the outcome.
"I am grateful that (the jury) was able to come to a clear conclusion and I do feel justice was served."
Pat Thompson-McBride, president of the Cape Girardeau NAACP, also was taken aback by Tuesday's result in Minneapolis.
"I was a little surprised but overall the jury did a good job," said McBride, who unfortunately knows all too well what it means for a family to be touched by violence.
"(Tuesday) was a good day for America and for the Floyd family. We're moving forward," she said.
"The evidence was there and it was clear but we must not forget what a sad day it is for the Chauvin family," said McBride, who has headed the local civil rights organization since 2019.
