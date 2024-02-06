This story is updated.

The vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, pastor Adrian Taylor Jr., did not mince words after hearing Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd Jr.

"I'll be very honest. I was shocked and surprised," said Taylor.

"I didn't expect the verdict would come back so quickly and I didn't expect conviction on all three counts," he added.

Taylor, who pastors Lighthouse United Ministries, said this verdict "can be very divisive," adding, "there are still some people who do not see the righteousness of what took place (Tuesday)."