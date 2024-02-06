All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 13, 2023

Cape Girardeau Parks volunteer event set for April 22

Scores of volunteers will work to plant flowers, clean up trash and beautify areas of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up. The three-hour event has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for nearly four decades, parks division manager Brock Davis said. He said it allows residents to get directly involved in helping keep the community clean...

Nathan English
Patrick Koetting waters freshly planted azalea shrubs during the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up on April 23, 2016, at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
Patrick Koetting waters freshly planted azalea shrubs during the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up on April 23, 2016, at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian File

Scores of volunteers will work to plant flowers, clean up trash and beautify areas of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up.

The three-hour event has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for nearly four decades, parks division manager Brock Davis said. He said it allows residents to get directly involved in helping keep the community clean.

"It saves us a ton of time and man hours," Davis said.

The volunteers allow the Parks and Recreation Department to focus more resources in larger projects.

Cape Girardeau is home to 26 parks and numerous historic sites. The parks division manager said the Great Cape Clean Up has expanded from the city's parks to the riverfront area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year, Capaha Park will be one of the main focus areas.

Cape Parks and Rec is wrapping up the Capaha Park Master Plan this year. The plan was a series of renovations at the historic space in the heart of Cape Girardeau. It was funded by Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax initiatives and included the dredging of Capaha Pond, adding in the splash pad and Shelter No. 2 and renovations to Capaha Field, among other things.

Volunteers will also help pick up trash, plant trees and mulch playgrounds at other parks across the city.

Davis said Friends of the Parks Day normally draws around 300 to 350 volunteers, depending on the weather, from various Scout troops, Southeast Missouri State University organizations, businesses and those in the community looking to help.

Participants may register on the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m. at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 or ahead of time by calling (573) 339-6340 or emailing Davis at bdavis@cityofcape.org.

Volunteers will be provided with lunch and a free T-shirt — while supplies last. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 18
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy