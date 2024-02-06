Cape Girardeau Parks volunteer event set for April 22

Scores of volunteers will work to plant flowers, clean up trash and beautify areas of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up.

The three-hour event has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for nearly four decades, parks division manager Brock Davis said. He said it allows residents to get directly involved in helping keep the community clean.

"It saves us a ton of time and man hours," Davis said.

The volunteers allow the Parks and Recreation Department to focus more resources in larger projects.

Cape Girardeau is home to 26 parks and numerous historic sites. The parks division manager said the Great Cape Clean Up has expanded from the city's parks to the riverfront area.