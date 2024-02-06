Cape Girardeau Parks volunteer event set for April 22

Scores of volunteers will work to plant flowers, clean up trash and beautify areas of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up.
The three-hour event has been an annual tradition in Cape Girardeau for nearly four decades, parks division manager Brock Davis said. He said it allows residents to get directly involved in helping keep the community clean.
"It saves us a ton of time and man hours," Davis said.
The volunteers allow the Parks and Recreation Department to focus more resources in larger projects.
Cape Girardeau is home to 26 parks and numerous historic sites. The parks division manager said the Great Cape Clean Up has expanded from the city's parks to the riverfront area.
This year, Capaha Park will be one of the main focus areas.
Cape Parks and Rec is wrapping up the Capaha Park Master Plan this year. The plan was a series of renovations at the historic space in the heart of Cape Girardeau. It was funded by Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax initiatives and included the dredging of Capaha Pond, adding in the splash pad and Shelter No. 2 and renovations to Capaha Field, among other things.
Volunteers will also help pick up trash, plant trees and mulch playgrounds at other parks across the city.
Davis said Friends of the Parks Day normally draws around 300 to 350 volunteers, depending on the weather, from various Scout troops, Southeast Missouri State University organizations, businesses and those in the community looking to help.
Participants may register on the day of the event starting at 8:30 a.m. at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 or ahead of time by calling (573) 339-6340 or emailing Davis at bdavis@cityofcape.org.
Volunteers will be provided with lunch and a free T-shirt — while supplies last. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.
