Progress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023.

The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a portion of the work being done to the garden to make it more accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Doug Gannon, City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director, said they just added electricity to the garden for a new feature.

"There's a bubbling fountain in the middle of that garden and so it'll recirculate water and then we'll have to hook that up to electric for a pump," Gannon said.

He said some of the next steps for the project are installing irrigation and pouring concrete.