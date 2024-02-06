Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec searching for theatrical performers

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is searching for theatrical performers for this year's Haunted Hall of Horror.

There are two auditions set for those interested — from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive.

Participants must be 16 or older and have a valid ID.

The department is looking for contracted workers as well as volunteers.