Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec searching for theatrical performers

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is searching for theatrical performers for this year's Haunted Hall of Horror.
There are two auditions set for those interested — from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive.
Participants must be 16 or older and have a valid ID.
The department is looking for contracted workers as well as volunteers.
The Haunted Hall of Horror is a haunted house hosted by the department in October. It consists of "endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive and more", according to the department's website.
The Haunted Hall of Horror will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14; Friday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 21; Friday, Oct. 27; Saturday, Oct. 28; and Tuesday, Oct.31.
Performers will need to arrive early each evening to prepare their proper attire.
For additional information, contact Josh Meyer at jmeyer@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6788.
