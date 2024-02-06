All sections
NewsSeptember 12, 2023
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec searching for theatrical performers
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Matthew Stallings, right, waves a chain saw at a group of visitors Oct. 31, 2019, at the Haunted Hall of Horrors at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew Stallings, right, waves a chain saw at a group of visitors Oct. 31, 2019, at the Haunted Hall of Horrors at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is searching for theatrical performers for this year's Haunted Hall of Horror.

There are two auditions set for those interested — from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive.

Participants must be 16 or older and have a valid ID.

The department is looking for contracted workers as well as volunteers.

The Haunted Hall of Horror is a haunted house hosted by the department in October. It consists of "endless mazes full of creepy clowns, 3D Freak Show, an asylum, dolls that come alive and more", according to the department's website.

The Haunted Hall of Horror will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14; Friday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 21; Friday, Oct. 27; Saturday, Oct. 28; and Tuesday, Oct.31.

Performers will need to arrive early each evening to prepare their proper attire.

For additional information, contact Josh Meyer at jmeyer@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6788.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

