Cape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high temperatures of 75 degrees through March 5, a record number of such days. The previous record of two days was set in 1976.

The NWS said Paducah has seen five days of reaching highs of at least 75 degrees, breaking records set in 1992 and 1938.

Carbondale, Illinois, also broke a record established in 1911 with four days of temperatures above 75.