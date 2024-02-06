As departmental budgets in the City of Cape Girardeau continue to face constraints, a newly proposed ordinance looks to collect revenue for one ongoing issue in the city — false alarms.

The first reading of the ordinance was heard at Monday night’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. The agenda item’s report, prepared by Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair, proposes an annual alarm permit fee of $25 per alarm for both commercial and residential alarms and a graduated fine schedule for all false alarms after the first false alarm in a 12-month period.

Speaking on behalf of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Sgt. Joey Hann stated the intent of the ordinance is not to collect fees but to hold businesses and alarm owners accountable.

“This incentivizes alarm owners to correct their settings, train their employees properly or correct their frequent triggers without draining municipal resources and overwhelming emergency services with unnecessary responses,” Hann stated.

Blair’s agenda report stated police respond to approximately 2,139 false burglar alarms per year, and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to approximately 177 false fire alarms per year.