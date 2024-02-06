Cape Girardeau on 'best cities for football fans' list

With the Super Bowl about to kick off Sunday, Feb. 12, personal finance website WalletHub says Cape Girardeau ranks No. 117 out of 249 U.S. cities measured in terms of "best cities for football fans."
Cities included in the survey have at least one college or professional football team with measurement noted across 21 key metrics.
Among the data points noted for college towns by WalletHub:
WalletHub said it used the following sources of information to create its rankings: U.S. Census Bureau, Team Marketing Report, ESPN, NCAA, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sports Reference, Forbes, NBC Sports, Fanalytics, plus each team's website and social media accounts.
Among cities with less than 100,000 in population, Cape Girardeau ranks No. 61, said Miami-based WalletHub.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.