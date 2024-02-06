All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 24, 2022

Cape Girardeau officials present possible new city ward map

Prompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes. The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday, proposes a shift of the six ward borders to align with population flows...

Nathan English
Teresa Heifner, Cape Girardeau's geographic information system, chose her third version of the proposed ward changes as the best. She said it had the best population balance among the wards and the cleaneast street barriers.
Teresa Heifner, Cape Girardeau's geographic information system, chose her third version of the proposed ward changes as the best. She said it had the best population balance among the wards and the cleaneast street barriers.City of Cape Girardeau graphic

Prompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes.

The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday, proposes a shift of the six ward borders to align with population flows.

Two major challenges faced when creating the redistricting proposals was balancing the major increase in Ward 4's population and the major decrease in Ward 2's population over the last decade.

"The idea was to make sure that we tried to create a seamless model that wouldn't necessarily disrupt or disturb the area of the entire city but ensure that Ward 2 continues to thrive and grow," Haskin said of the thought process behind this version of the map.

The map was created by Teresa Heifner, the city's geographic information systems coordinator. Haskin said Heifner did a "heck of a job" on the maps at the workshop and she decided version three was the best possible one for the city.

Heifner said she chose the final of the three versions because it had the wards closest in population and maintained clean street lines.

When creating the versions, Heifner factored in natural roadway barriers and the current residence of council members to determine where she could and could not adjust wards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Council members Tameka Randle, Robbie Guard and Shannon Truxel all live near their respective ward borders, limiting the amount of options Heifner had for expansion or reduction.

Then, there were also other districts to factor in for voting and tax purposes.

"You cannot inadvertently leave some small taxing district cut off from itself," Heifner said.

If approved, the ward map would be used for election districts, making it important people voting on things such as taxes for school districts or the library are actually in those districts. Heifner said she used district maps for schools, libraries, county townships, the Missouri House of Representatives and more to create the map.

In total, the city's GIS coordinator estimated she worked for 50 to 60 hours creating the three drafts.

Under the proposed map, four of the six wards will get increased populations, with Ward 2 gaining the most with 611 people added to its current population of 5,900. Ward 4 would lose 966 people from its current population of 7,649. Ward 6 would see a decrease in 165 people from its current population of 6,824. Ward 3 would add 374 people, while Wards 1 and 5 would add 64 people and 82 people, respectively.

"My hope is that in 10 years from now we're going to have the same conversation, and hopefully, you know, Ward 2 will continue to expand in population and the adjustments will be relatively minor," Haskin said.

The map will officially go before the council in August and is posted on the city's website for residents to view.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy