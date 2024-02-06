Cape Girardeau officials present possible new city ward map

Prompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes.

The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday, proposes a shift of the six ward borders to align with population flows.

Two major challenges faced when creating the redistricting proposals was balancing the major increase in Ward 4's population and the major decrease in Ward 2's population over the last decade.

"The idea was to make sure that we tried to create a seamless model that wouldn't necessarily disrupt or disturb the area of the entire city but ensure that Ward 2 continues to thrive and grow," Haskin said of the thought process behind this version of the map.

The map was created by Teresa Heifner, the city's geographic information systems coordinator. Haskin said Heifner did a "heck of a job" on the maps at the workshop and she decided version three was the best possible one for the city.

Heifner said she chose the final of the three versions because it had the wards closest in population and maintained clean street lines.

When creating the versions, Heifner factored in natural roadway barriers and the current residence of council members to determine where she could and could not adjust wards.