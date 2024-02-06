Cape Girardeau officials look to revamp parks/stormwater tax

Cape Girardeau city officials propose to offer voters a revamped parks/stormwater sales tax next year that would put more money into operations and maintenance without increasing the total tax.

City manager Scott Meyer outlined the plan at the City Council retreat Friday at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Voters approved a parks/stormwater half-cent sales tax in April 2008. The tax includes a one-eighth-cent permanent sales tax and a three-eighth-cent tax that expires after 10 years, which is next year.

The plan outlined by Meyer would ask voters to increase the permanent sales tax by another eighth of a cent and allocate the other quarter-cent to parks and stormwater projects.

Rather than a current 10-year sunset, voters would be asked to approve the one-fourth-cent sales tax for capital projects for 15 years, Meyer said.

As part of the tax proposal, the city would take over maintenance of residential detention basins. Many of those stormwater basins have not been maintained by residents or developers as intended, city officials previously said.

“It makes sense for us to take over the detention basins,” Meyer told the council.

Increasing the share of tax for operations and maintenance will provide the city with more funding to better maintain the stormwater system as well as parks infrastructure such as roads and parking lots, he said.

“That is just being fiscally responsible,” Meyer added.

The current one-eighth tax generates about $1.3 million annually, according to online city budget

figures. The tax plan would generate about $2.6 million a year for operation and maintenance.

Meyer said the capital-improvements share of the tax would generate an estimated $39 million over 15 years for parks and stormwater projects.

He said city staff envision bonds would be issued for such projects. The bonds would be paid off with the tax revenue, he said.