Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the CID hearing as part of their proposed $107 million project to revamp the aging retail site. Their CID proposal would impose a 1% sales tax as well as an annual $2 per-square-foot assessment on outlets at the 65-acre site for a period of 27 years. Developers would use those funds, up to $18.07 million (not including financing costs), for improvements to the site and costs related to certain services (maintenance, security, etc.).

John Hansen, managing director of Integra Realty Resources Corporate and Public Finance Group, a financial consultant hired by the developers, explained the local ownership group -- Lucas Haley, Michael Williams, Ben Ressel, Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden -- bought the "flagship" property two years ago and put together a phased redevelopment plan for the mall structure itself and out-parcel projects around the site's perimeter. They have proposed redeveloping the site in phases -- reconstructing much of the building itself and designing the out-parcel developments.

He said rising construction costs and interest rates, as well as supply chain issues have presented "challenges" to the project, prompting the developers to ask for a $49 million incentive package. The figure does not including financing costs for the incentives that accrue over time. Asked-for incentives include the CID, a Tax Increment Financing component ($18 million), a Transportation Development District ($10 million), $3 million in sales tax reimbursement for construction materials and $100,000 in city fee waivers.

The city's TIF Commission recommended approval of the project. To date, City Council members have not taken action on that portion of the incentives package, which allows for developers and taxing districts to equally split increases in property and sales tax revenue over a specified period, 17 years in this case.

Hansen noted sales tax revenue declined about 20% in 2022 and property tax revenue for the site has declined nearly 50% since 2018. He told council members the group's projections show $80 million in tax revenue over 30 years, plus 700 "retained and added" jobs while stressing the city would not be guaranteeing any of the costs of the incentives.

Haley noted the project is not feasible without financial help.

"We cannot do this project without an incentive package," he said. "We think the benefits to the city outweigh the objections."

Several citizens offered opinions on the project, mostly supporting a redeveloped property, but questioning the size of the incentives package.

Dennis Vollink, a retired executive of Drury Southwest, said with financing costs, the value of the CID, TIF and TDD far exceed the value of "today" dollars.

"It really becomes more of a tax deal," he said.