City of Cape Girardeau officials are working on several street repair projects and ask for residents' patience and caution throughout the next couple of months.
"Street repair is a high priority for us, and we are taking it seriously," assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said. "We ask citizens to be vigilant in their travels through the city and be patient as there is going to be a lot of cones and constructions on the streets."
City workers are repairing two panels on Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road. Work is also in process on West and Blattner drives. West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling is under full reconstruction with new curb and gutter, drainage improvements, sidewalks and streetlights. Construction should be substantially completed in October. Motorists using these streets are directed to use local detours.
Work in the following locations will begin in the coming days:
Street and sidewalk repair and intersection improvements will begin at Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive/Maria Louise Lane in September after this year's SEMO District Fair.
The area will be congested as construction begins and motorists are advised to use caution around construction sites.
Asphalt and concrete overlay projects for the following roadways will begin within a month. 2023 asphalt overlay:
Concrete overlay:
The list is subject to change and more locations may be added, officials said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.