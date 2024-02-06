All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2023

Cape Girardeau officials call for patience, caution as work done on multiple street repairs

City of Cape Girardeau officials are working on several street repair projects and ask for residents' patience and caution throughout the next couple of months. "Street repair is a high priority for us, and we are taking it seriously," assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said. "We ask citizens to be vigilant in their travels through the city and be patient as there is going to be a lot of cones and constructions on the streets."...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

City of Cape Girardeau officials are working on several street repair projects and ask for residents' patience and caution throughout the next couple of months.

"Street repair is a high priority for us, and we are taking it seriously," assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said. "We ask citizens to be vigilant in their travels through the city and be patient as there is going to be a lot of cones and constructions on the streets."

City workers are repairing two panels on Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road. Work is also in process on West and Blattner drives. West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling is under full reconstruction with new curb and gutter, drainage improvements, sidewalks and streetlights. Construction should be substantially completed in October. Motorists using these streets are directed to use local detours.

Work in the following locations will begin in the coming days:

  • Lacey Street from Broadway to the top of hill;
  • Lacey Street to North Sunset Boulevard;
  • Beavercreek Drive from North Mount Auburn Road to 3011 Beavercreek Drive;
  • 3075 to 3107 Beavercreek Drive;
  • Beavercreek Drive at Arrowhead Court;
  • Beavercreek Drive cul-de-sac;
  • 204 to 290 Rockport Drive;
  • 1805 to 1841 Lakeshore Drive;
  • Lakeshore Drive at Bernice Street;
  • 2007 to 2034 Kenneth Drive;
  • South Broadview Street from Tanner Drive to Golden Street;
  • Fitzgerald Drive from North Main Street to Cape Meadows Circle;
  • 516 to 1721 Cape Meadows Circle;
  • Cape Meadows Circle from 524 Cape Meadows Drive to McKenna Drive;
  • Cape Meadows Circle at Fitzgerald Drive intersection;
  • Brister Hill Drive north cul-de-sac.

Street and sidewalk repair and intersection improvements will begin at Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive/Maria Louise Lane in September after this year's SEMO District Fair.

The area will be congested as construction begins and motorists are advised to use caution around construction sites.

Asphalt and concrete overlay projects for the following roadways will begin within a month. 2023 asphalt overlay:

  • Bessie Street (West End Boulevard to dead end);
  • East Lake Drive (North Lake Drive to cul-de-sac);
  • Elfrink Street (Butler Street to cul-de-sac);
  • Elm Street (Ranney Avenue to South Sprigg Street);
  • Luce Street (Sunset Boulevard to Caruthers Avenue);
  • Pebble Lane (South Lake Drive to dead end);
  • New Madrid Street (Clark Avenue to Perry Avenue).

Concrete overlay:

  • Clark Avenue (Broadway to Lombardo Drive);
  • Lynwood Drive (Route W to Lynwood Baptist Church);
  • Abbey Road (Lexington Avenue to Kenneth Drive);
  • Perryville Road (Cape Rock Drive to Sherwood Drive).

The list is subject to change and more locations may be added, officials said.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

