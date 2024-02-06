City of Cape Girardeau officials are working on several street repair projects and ask for residents' patience and caution throughout the next couple of months.

"Street repair is a high priority for us, and we are taking it seriously," assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said. "We ask citizens to be vigilant in their travels through the city and be patient as there is going to be a lot of cones and constructions on the streets."

City workers are repairing two panels on Independence Street and Mount Auburn Road. Work is also in process on West and Blattner drives. West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling is under full reconstruction with new curb and gutter, drainage improvements, sidewalks and streetlights. Construction should be substantially completed in October. Motorists using these streets are directed to use local detours.

Work in the following locations will begin in the coming days:

Lacey Street from Broadway to the top of hill;

Lacey Street to North Sunset Boulevard;

Beavercreek Drive from North Mount Auburn Road to 3011 Beavercreek Drive;

3075 to 3107 Beavercreek Drive;

Beavercreek Drive at Arrowhead Court;

Beavercreek Drive cul-de-sac;

204 to 290 Rockport Drive;

1805 to 1841 Lakeshore Drive;

Lakeshore Drive at Bernice Street;

2007 to 2034 Kenneth Drive;

South Broadview Street from Tanner Drive to Golden Street;

Fitzgerald Drive from North Main Street to Cape Meadows Circle;

516 to 1721 Cape Meadows Circle;

Cape Meadows Circle from 524 Cape Meadows Drive to McKenna Drive;

Cape Meadows Circle at Fitzgerald Drive intersection;

Brister Hill Drive north cul-de-sac.

Street and sidewalk repair and intersection improvements will begin at Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive/Maria Louise Lane in September after this year's SEMO District Fair.