Citizen feedback prompted Cape Girardeau City Council members to draft a Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancement Project plan.

At the group's meeting Monday, Dec. 4, council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve a project that would widen the trail from 8 feet to 12 feet, realign portions of the trail system, install lighting and address Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues caused by roots growing under the trail that have displaced concrete and asphalt as well as erosion in some areas.

Officials have estimated the project's cost at $600,851 — with $480,680.80 to come from the federal Transportation Alternative Program, administered by the state Department of Transportation, and the remaining $120,170.20 to come from local proceeds generated by the city's Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax.

The system, constructed in 1993, is more than 6 miles long, linking Shawnee Park Sports Complex on the south side of the city to the southern edge of the Conservation Nature Center property on the north.