NewsDecember 5, 2023
Cape Girardeau officials begin process to improve Cape LaCroix trail system
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Mike Ogle enjoys some exercise with his son, Dane, and daughter, McCartney, on June 14, 2017, along the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail, just west of East Rodney Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Mike Ogle enjoys some exercise with his son, Dane, and daughter, McCartney, on June 14, 2017, along the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail, just west of East Rodney Drive in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Citizen feedback prompted Cape Girardeau City Council members to draft a Cape LaCroix Trail Enhancement Project plan.

At the group's meeting Monday, Dec. 4, council members read for the first time an ordinance to approve a project that would widen the trail from 8 feet to 12 feet, realign portions of the trail system, install lighting and address Americans with Disabilities Act compliance issues caused by roots growing under the trail that have displaced concrete and asphalt as well as erosion in some areas.

Officials have estimated the project's cost at $600,851 — with $480,680.80 to come from the federal Transportation Alternative Program, administered by the state Department of Transportation, and the remaining $120,170.20 to come from local proceeds generated by the city's Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax.

The system, constructed in 1993, is more than 6 miles long, linking Shawnee Park Sports Complex on the south side of the city to the southern edge of the Conservation Nature Center property on the north.

Council member Nathan Thomas said the project will result in "much-needed improvements" to the system.

In other new business, council members read for the first time ordinances to accept an electric line easement from Trustees of the Cape Girardeau Country Club for property on East Cape Rock Drive and amend the city's stormwater management rules to incorporate a stormwater pollution prevention plan and inspection protocols for some developments.

The group approved several items on its consent agenda (items discussed at a previous meeting):

  • authorizing the city manager to execute a license agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to install a city monument at the Route W/Lexington Avenue roundabout;
  • accepting a special warranty deed from William E. Walker III Revocable Trust for property on East Cape Rock Drive as a municipal park area;
  • approving the record plats of Boyce Church, Brick & Ivy and Winterfield subdivisions;
  • accepting a sanitary sewer easement from Dalhousie LLC for property west of Bloomfield Road and south of County Road 208;
  • approving "no parking" zones and a stop sign placement along Smallwood-Williams Way on the main Southeast Missouri State University campus.

Council members named several people to four boards: Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District — reappointed Cynthia McCormick, Britnie Unterreiner and Dalton Buehler; Liquor License Review — reappointed Richard Fehr as member and named Christen Griffen as alternate; SEMO River Campus — reappointed Sophia Han; and SEMO Show Me Center — John McGowan.

