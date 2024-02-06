Cape Girardeau officer recognized at U.S. Attorney's Office ceremony

Cape Girardeau police officer Brian Eggers was recognized as a distinguished officer by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri during its annual award ceremony last week in St. Louis.

The Cape Girardeau patrolman was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his work as an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force officer in the Southeast Missouri area.

Eggers, who has worked as an ATF Task Force officer for more than two years, said receiving the recognition was humbling.

After retiring from 20 years as part of the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, Eggers continued his career in law enforcement with the Cape Girardeau Police Department after moving with his family to the area. He has been a patrolman for five and a half years.

Through his involvement with the ATF Task Force, Eggers said the team targets the most violent offenders in an effort to reduce violent crime in the area. The task force may work on cases ranging from felony possession of firearms to robberies to drug offenses involving weapons.