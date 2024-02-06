While it may seem odd for a university that’s closing for financial reasons to offer free tuition to its students for two semesters, Blattner explained how Fontbonne plans to fund the scholarships and pay the employees it’s able to retain.

“First of all, we have an endowment. It’s not large, but it’s got some millions of dollars in it, and endowed funds are all really intended for students scholarships,” Blattner said. “We will be able to award those to students so that that will help them get their education but that also will help us continue to pay people. We have a very nice purchase price from Washington University, and we’re fortunate that the debt that we have as an institution is relatively low. Some institutions have very high debt when they close, and we’ve been fortunate that we don’t carry a large debt, so we’ll be able to pay off all of our creditors.

“At the end of the day, we’re hopeful that we’ll have a small margin when we finish next summer. We’ve also been a little bit vague about saying next summer because that could be May, June, July or August. The intent, we hope, is August, but in the event we find that we run short on our finances to operate, then we might have a summer that ends midway through and we’ll still try to help as many students as we can.”

Blattner said she believes all current juniors and seniors who attend the university will be able to graduate, along with “some significant portion” of sophomore students. For the students who want or need to transfer, Blattner said the university will help them with that process.

“We have a decent-sized class of freshmen and they are not going to get through, so what are we doing for them? Well, some students will transfer, so we have mapped out every one of our degree programs and we’ve looked at a fairly large area, St. Louis, obviously in Missouri, and the schools that we play in athletic conferences with. We have determined which of those schools offer each of those degree programs so that students could come into their adviser and say, ‘OK, I’m a biology major, I’m a dietetics major or I’m a business major, here all the schools that offer my degree program.’ That’s the first thing,” Blattner said. “The second thing is we’re going to have more formal arrangements with schools that are called teach-out agreements. The nice thing about a teach-out agreement is that when you sign that agreement between the two institutions, that really provides protection for the students so that when they choose to go to a teach-out institution, they’re pretty much guaranteed that all their credits will be accepted, that they will pay comparable or less tuition and that they will not be required to do anything extraordinary like meet a residency requirement because for some students that would be detrimental.”

After the university’s closure next summer, Blattner, instead of retiring as she initially intended, plans to stick around and help with the transition. After that, she plans to go through with her retirement and relocate to Georgia.

“After the school closes, there’s still a lot to be done,” Blattner said. “There is still a lot of paperwork, there’s the cleaning out of the entire campus and there’s a financial audit that has to be done. There’s just a lot of work, so I’m going to stay on to do whatever is required so that everything comes to a good closure. Then, I’m going to relocate to our retirement home in Georgia.

“We bought the house next door to our youngest child, so I think that’ll be nice.”