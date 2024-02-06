Jessica Johnston describes herself on the CBS website as tenacious, congenial and adventurous — traits that hopefully will work to her advantage in her most recent endeavor.

A 29-year-old Cape Girardeau native and current Louisville, Kentucky, resident, Johnston was selected last fall to be a cast member for the upcoming season of CBS’ “Survivor.”

With the first episode set to air at 7 p.m. Wednesday, this will be CBS’ 35th edition of the outdoor reality competition show, with this season themed “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.” Johnston will start out as a member of the “Healer” tribe, a choice most likely attributed to her position as a nurse practitioner with a neurosurgery group in Louisville. She also is the owner and founder of a health and wellness brand she titled “Belovist” (@thebelovist on Instagram, belovist.com).

Although thrilled to be chosen to compete on “Survivor,” Johnston originally had another of CBS’ reality competitions in mind.

“She was interested in ‘The Amazing Race,’” said Vickie Johnston, Jessica’s mother. “So, two years ago, she and a partner went through the whole screening process. They sent in a video for ‘The Amazing Race,’ and they were contacted by one of the scouts. ... They went to Los Angeles and went through the whole screening process for ‘The Amazing Race.’ They made it to the very end ... but they were told they did not match the theme for that year.”

Jessica Johnston’s name remained in a pool of applicants, though. In the spring, she was contacted by the network asking whether she would like to participate in the next season of “Big Brother,” which she declined.

“Last fall, they contacted her for ‘Survivor’ and wanted to know if this is something she would be interested in,” Vickie Johnston said. “She called us and said, ‘What do you guys think about “Survivor”?’ ... I felt like she would do well; that would be just right up her alley. So she went to Los Angeles again.”

After a series of interviews and tests, Jessica Johnston was chosen to participate in the latest season and left near the end of March to head to Fiji for filming.

“When they got to LA, they had to turn in their phones,” said Jeff Johnston, Jessica’s father. “They didn’t get their phones back until they got to the airport to leave L.A. at the end.”

One of 18 castaways, Johnston eventually returned to Louisville on Mother’s Day weekend and has kept the season’s happenings a secret.

Jessica Johnston said she was unable to comment when contacted by the Southeast Missourian.

Johnston, a 2005 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and fall 2010 graduate of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, always has had a disciplined and strong-willed personality, her mother said.

“She’s very determined — this is what she wants to do, this is what she’s going to do, and these are the steps that she’s going to get there,” Vickie Johnston said.