All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 10, 2021

Cape Girardeau native hopes to spread disability awareness with children's book series

Autism has always made communication difficult for Cape Girardeau native Marissa New. To mask her autism, New studied people and learned from their interactions. Growing up, she mimicked those around her to appear normal. Now, New said she’s done trying to mask her autism, and she’s writing a children’s book series so other people can learn to embrace themselves, too...

Monica Obradovic
Marissa New's children's book series, "The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk" will follow the life of Chipper, a chipmunk with autism. New based Chipper's life off her own experiences as a person with autism.
Marissa New's children's book series, "The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk" will follow the life of Chipper, a chipmunk with autism. New based Chipper's life off her own experiences as a person with autism.Graphic courtesy Marissa New

Autism has always made communication difficult for Cape Girardeau native Marissa New.

To mask her autism, New studied people and learned from their interactions. Growing up, she mimicked those around her to appear normal.

Now, New said she’s done trying to mask her autism, and she’s writing a children’s book series so other people can learn to embrace themselves, too.

The series, called “The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk,” follows the life of its main character, Chipper, a goofy, fun-loving chipmunk with autism.

“My goal is to create awareness and acceptance for those with disabilities of any kind so they can embrace themselves, because whenever I was little, I thought I had to hide who I was,” New said.

Writer Marissa New poses for a portrait at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau. New aims to spread awareness and acceptance for autism and other disabilities in her book series, "The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk."
Writer Marissa New poses for a portrait at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau. New aims to spread awareness and acceptance for autism and other disabilities in her book series, "The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk."MONICA OBRADOVIC ~ SOUTHEAST MISSOURIAN

New, 24, based the series off of events that happened in her life.

“Growing up was really, really hard for me,” New said. “I was bullied a lot. I had to learn how to mask my symptoms so I could match society’s expectations of normal.”

Each book in the series will highlight a different disability. Chipper will learn from friends with different disabilities, including one who lost their leg to cancer, and another with dyslexia.

In the first book, Chipper has no friends and struggles to communicate with the characters around him. He gets upset when things change or when something disrupts his routine.

As the series goes on, Chipper learns how to communicate, make new friends and cope with changes. Each book will have its own unique name, the first is “Chipper the Chipmunk: Who Wasn’t so Chipper.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

New worked with artists Maria Gomez and Amy Beemsterboer to illustrate the first book.

Beemsterboer is also on the autism spectrum. She and New first connected on an online platform for freelancers as New looked for someone to illustrate the series.

The writer’s mission to help kids with special needs and disabilities attracted her to the work.

“I think it’s really important for kids [on the autism spectrum] to know they’re not the only ones,” Beemsterboer said.

New wished she had books like her series to read when she was a child so she could have something to tell her she was OK.

“I definitely think there’s a need for these books out there,” New said. “There just isn’t acceptance in the world, you know, and I want to create that acceptance.”

New’s knowledge of autism comes from more than just her first-hand experience.

In 2018, she graduated magna cum laude from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in child development.

After she graduated college, New worked as a registered behavior technician at Southeast’s autism center. She is currently an office assistant at Habitat for Humanity.

“The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk” has not been published. The first installment of the series has been written, but it’s still being illustrated.

To cover publishing and illustration costs, New created a Kickstarter campaign. She said she’s not sure whether the book will be published through an agency or if she will self-publish.

For updates, see “The Adventures of Chipper the Chipmunk’s” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/ChippertheChipmunk/posts/?ref=page_internal.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy