Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn sees horrors in Israel

When Hamas attacked Israel and kidnapped people for hostages Oct. 7, Cape Girardeau native Charles Lynn couldn't stand by.

Lynn, who now lives in Texas but returned to his hometown Cape Girardeau on Thanksgiving after serving in a humanitarian role near the Gaza border, has regularly visited Israel for about 40 years.

Though a Christian, Lynn has studied Jewish culture and history for many years. He fondly remembers the Hecht family in Cape Girardeau, who along with the Hirsch family, established a synagogue in downtown Cape Girardeau. His interest in the Jewish culture lies in his interest in the history of Christianity. After all, he said, Jesus was Jewish.

Lynn, once a touring musician who rubbed elbows and guitar strings with some of the most famous artists in the U.S., has spent considerable time visiting Israel over the last four decades. He even worked two years as a church relations associate for the Ministry of Tourism, making connections between Israel and Christians in the U.S. Midwest. When Christians wanted to visit the land where Christianity began, Lynn was often the person who helped make arrangements. He's served as a consultant and in various volunteer capacities. Over that time, Lynn made many friends, including people in the area known as the Gaza Envelope, a mostly rural area next to the Gaza border.

He has witnessed some conflict in Israel, but this round was much worse than the others, he said.

When Hamas attacked in October, "I boarded a plane right away and was there at Ground Zero," he said.

When Lynn arrived, his heart broke. The airport was empty.

Israel is a country of some 10 million people, and the Jerusalem area is one of the world's most famous places to visit. But when Lynn arrived at the airport, it was empty. All the tourists were gone, except for individuals deemed essential.

"I actually cried," he said.

But his heartbreak was not nearly over.

When he arrived at his destination, he began to see the violence. He would go on to spend three weeks in Israel.

He was mostly in rural farming areas, called kibbutzim. The kibbutzim are similar to rural Southeast Missouri areas between Cape Girardeau and Perryville or Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, he said. These were tiny communities surrounded by livestock pastures and peanut farms.

"Israel is a very small country," he said, "and that area was one of my favorites because it reminded me of growing up in Cape and being out on farms. It just smelled like home to me."

He said farmers in the Envelope often hired Palestinians from across the border to help work the fields and cattle. These kibbutzim were located across fields from the Gaza border, Lynn said.

It's that area that was attacked by Hamas terrorists. He said Hamas gathered intelligence from these relationships and routines and used that knowledge to carry out the attack.

Upon arrival to Israel, and throughout the duration, Lynn would hear and see rockets.

"I was overwhelmed," Lynn said. "It was sad. It was historic. It was worse than I thought. I saw the burnt bodies and all that. But I also saw resilience and hope. But the zone was still very hot. You had to have permission to be in where I was."