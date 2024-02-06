Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure

On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential assistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had come.

“Being at the White House has been a dream come true. It’s hard to believe four years ago I just turned 18, and I hadn’t been able to do all the internships and jobs I have done,” Murphy said. “It was a day full of appreciation, like thankfulness for the opportunities that I’ve had, for all of the people and all of the projects that we have been able to accomplish over my time there.”

Murphy’s political career started in Southeast Missouri, when in 2016, he began to work as an intern for the Donald Trump campaign with youth engagement.

“Either way, whatever party you’re a part of, it’s exciting when you get youth engagement, and that kind of shapes the future of policy in the political realm,” Murphy said.

He said he was influenced to start in politics through his experience at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. During his time there, he became president of the American Quarter Horse Youth Association, and he discovered a love of politics when he lobbied with the legislative branch to speak about the organization’s priorities. He said his current events class at Saxony was “another thing that sparked [his] love of politics” as well.

Brock Murphy and President Donald Trump in an undated photo. Submitted

Murphy then went on to be an intern for U.S. Rep Jason Smith and then for the White House. He said having the two experiences helped him better understand how the legislative and executive branches work together.

After graduating from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural economics with an emphasis on policy and economics as part of the class of 2020, Murphy started his full-time job in the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.