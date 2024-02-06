Cape Girardeau NAACP to host first banquet of the decade

The Cape Girardeau NAACP branch will host its annual Freedom Fund banquet Saturday, Nov. 4 — the first time it's been held since 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented the last three banquets from taking place, but this year's event is on schedule for 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center at 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.

Patricia McBride, president of the Cape Girardeau NAACP, said the banquet serves as a fundraiser primarily to raise scholarship money. She said they're looking to raise the last $3,000 needed of a $10,000 endowment to fund scholarships for incoming or undergraduate Southeast Missouri State University students.

The branch also donates money to the Salvation Army.

Aside from scholarships and donations, the NAACP's work involves managing civil rights complaints through legal redress, as well as helping people learn how to vote.

"I have learned that there are so many people in the community who are registered to vote but do not vote," McBride said. "... We canvass the community, talk about voter registration. That's about the most important thing we can do."

Around 200 people attended the 2019 banquet, which was held at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center.