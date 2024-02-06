The Cape Girardeau chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Branch 4058, will hold its aAnnual Freedom Fund Dinner with doors opening at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd.

During the banquet, the NAACP chapter will recognize various individuals with awards. Patricia McBride, president of the local chapter, will present a President’s Award to an executive committee member. A Community Service Award and the Dr. Edward M. Spicer Excellence in Education Award will also be granted.

This year’s featured speaker is William Cooper, a cardiothoracic surgeon born and raised in Hayti with more than 30 years of health care experience under his belt.

“When we look at a speaker for the event, we always try to have someone that has lived in the area to come back and share their experience,” McBride said.

In addition to being an experienced physician, Cooper is a published author, having written a book on heart attacks, and is a decadeslong member of the Army Reserve. He owns two consulting firms and has been recognized for his work by numerous media outlets.

“Since this is an NAACP dinner, and I happen to be an African American, and since it’s during the month of November, I will probably focus on those two aspects. The interplay of racial justice medicine, which is what my profession is, and also being a veteran of 35 years retired from the Army Reserve,” Cooper said.

He said he has spoken at one other NAACP event some 20 years ago in Georgia.