Cape Girardeau murder reported

An alleged murder Saturday in Cape Girardeau prompted authorities to activate the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
A release from the department indicated the alleged homicide occurred shortly before 6 p.m. near Bellevue and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau.
No more details were forthcoming from authorities.
