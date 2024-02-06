Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concerts begin Wednesday

Between disruptive renovations of the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park and COVID restrictions, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved is concerts last year to a new indoor venue at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall.

Neil Casey, band director, said the group has a long history in the Southeast Missouri region, going back to the 1920s with city sponsorship. Casey looked back on the band's history even as he excitedly anticipated its future.

"Our opening night is June 8, with regular concerts Wednesday nights at 7:30, at the Kinder Hall at Cape Central High School," Casey said. "It's a wonderful venue. We get a good crowd that likes the air conditioning and likes the bug-free environment. On a summer evening, it can be real nice to hear the band outside, but when it's 95 degrees and the bugs are out, indoors is a good change of pace. The acoustics are wonderful in there as well."

Casey said the band will perform a regular weekly concert each Wednesday in June and July. There will be a new program every week, Casey noted.