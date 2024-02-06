All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2023

Cape Girardeau moving to suspend Hotshots liquor license in wake of shooting

The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises. The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details including length and the exact reasoning for the suspension have not been released at this time...

Nathan English
Municipal officials have announced their intent to suspend the liquor license of Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau in wake of a March 4 shooting that left five people wounded. The suspension is to begin Friday, March 24.
Municipal officials have announced their intent to suspend the liquor license of Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau in wake of a March 4 shooting that left five people wounded. The suspension is to begin Friday, March 24.

The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grill’s liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises.

The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details including length and the exact reasoning for the suspension have not been released at this time.

The suspension can be possibly delayed or removed completely on appeal.

The late-night

March 4 shooting at the downtown Cape Girardeau restaurant left five injured. According to probable cause statements, the incident began as a brawl over a game of pool before gunfire was exchanged. Three men have been charged in connection with the incident.

Jeremiah Twiggs and Ranell Robinson were taken into custody March 5. Tyler Banks voluntarily turned himself in around 36 hours after the shooting.

Local News
