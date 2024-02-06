Cape Girardeau movie theater ready for 'The Rise of Skywalker'

This weekend, the final battle commences, and Marcus Cape West Cinema is ready to welcome audiences eager to catch the final film in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which opened Thursday night.

Theater general manager Kevin Dillon said Thursday that ticket presales have been extraordinary.

“With it being the last one, everyone wants to see how they’re going to end it,” Dillon said of the film.

Thursday night, the movie was shown on nine of the theater’s 14 screens, Dillon said — more than half the complex.

“Starting Friday, it will show on seven of our 14 screens,” Dillon said.