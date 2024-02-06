Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean remembered

Charles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86.

According to archived Southeast Missourian reporting, Cozean is recalled for innovating an intraocular lens design in 1984 called a "Cozean C-Z" lens, receiving a patent for the invention.

In 1987, he was the first U.S. ophthalmologist to perform cataract surgery in which a newly-developed flexible silicone lens is implanted without having to remove the membrane behind the natural lens — said by Cozean's colleagues to be an extraordinarily delicate operation.

By Thanksgiving 1988, according to records kept by his staff, Cozean had implanted 4,000 artificial lenses. His first such successful implant was in 1975.

T. Robin Cole III, president and chief technology adviser for Jackson's The Rite Group, remembers calling Cozean one night, an evening in which Cole reports he was in distress.

Dr. Charles Cozean makes a post-operative check on a patient during a visit to Cozean's Cape Girardeau ophthalmology office Aug. 31, 2005. Cozean, an eye surgeon, died Jan. 9 at the age of 86. Southeast Missourian file

Dr. Charles Cozean makes a post-operative check on a patient during a visit to Cozean's Cape Girardeau ophthalmology office Aug. 31, 2005. Cozean, an eye surgeon, died Jan. 9 at the age of 86. Southeast Missourian file

"It was 8 p.m. and [Cozean] was at home enjoying dinner with his wife. I had seen a spray of small dark occlusions pass across the vision field of one eye," Cole said.