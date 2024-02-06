Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean remembered

Charles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86.
According to archived Southeast Missourian reporting, Cozean is recalled for innovating an intraocular lens design in 1984 called a "Cozean C-Z" lens, receiving a patent for the invention.
In 1987, he was the first U.S. ophthalmologist to perform cataract surgery in which a newly-developed flexible silicone lens is implanted without having to remove the membrane behind the natural lens — said by Cozean's colleagues to be an extraordinarily delicate operation.
By Thanksgiving 1988, according to records kept by his staff, Cozean had implanted 4,000 artificial lenses. His first such successful implant was in 1975.
T. Robin Cole III, president and chief technology adviser for Jackson's The Rite Group, remembers calling Cozean one night, an evening in which Cole reports he was in distress.
"It was 8 p.m. and [Cozean] was at home enjoying dinner with his wife. I had seen a spray of small dark occlusions pass across the vision field of one eye," Cole said.
"I rang him hoping me might give me his opinion. Instead of directing me to go to the emergency room, [Cozean] dropped his knife and fork mid-meal to rush to meet me at his office," he recalled.
"[Cozean] preserved the vision in that eye. His patients cried when he retired. With a smile, he always held their well-being as more important than his. You could tell his nurses loved him," Cole added.
"Carole and Chuck Cozean were so gracious and generous in opening their beautiful home off Bloomfield Road for events to support Republican candidates and causes," said former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau.
Kinder recalled fundraisers for various statewide candidates, including former U.S. Sens. Christopher "Kit" Bond and John "Jack" Danforth.
"They also helped me and many others," said Kinder, who particularly recalled a $1,000-per-plate event in support of then-Texas governor and 2000 presidential candidate George W. Bush on Aug. 12, 1999, at the Cozean home on Beechwood Lane. "It was an extremely hot, muggy, awfully humid day and we all went to the Cozeans for the fundraiser."
The event raised more than $100,000 for Bush.
"That [amount] was no big shakes in the context of a presidential campaign, but at the time, it was big for Cape," Kinder said. "[Cozean]'s home was packed to the gills with people who wanted to support Gov. Bush, who would become our 43rd president in January 2001."
Cozean was married to the former Carole Lee Eberhart for more than 63 years.
